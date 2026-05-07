/How can Vijay miss out on Tamil Nadu CM post despite TVK emerging as single largest party? 3 scenarios EXPLAINED

The much anticipated oath-taking of actor-turned-politician Vijay whose Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) became the single largest party in Tamil Nadu Elections, is not taking place on Thursday (May 7), as the party has not been able to gather the majority mark required to form the government. Vijay arrived at Raj Bhavan in Chennai on May 7 to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for the second time in less than 24 hours to stake claim to form the government. However, the Governor reportedly asked him to prove the numbers first.

What is the number game?

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The politics in Tamil Nadu has heated up after Vijay scripted a spectacular victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 with his party winning 108 seats but falling short of the majority mark. In the 234-member Assembly, the ruling DMK finished second with 59 seats, while AIADMK won 47 seats. The Congress won 5 seats, followed by PMK with 4 seats. IUML, CPI, VCK, and CPI(M) secure 2 seats each. BJP, DMDK, and AMMK manage 1 seat each. Congress, that was allied with DMK ahead of the elections, has switched sides to TVK and extended “conditional support” to the party, taking TVK tally to 113. Vijay contested from two seats so he will have to leave a seat, thus reducing TVK's number to 112. Vijay has sought support of VCK and left parties, and if they agree, the tally will go up to 118, allowing him to form the government. However, in case of a floor test, Speaker's vote will not be counted and TVK will be reduced to 117. But, in that scenario, total strength of the House will also come down to 233, and making magic mark 117 - thus allowing the South Indian actor to form his government. Vijay has moved his MLAs in a resort in the temple town of Mamallapuram, which is around 50km from capital Chennai.

What is the political suspense?

While Congress has given its support to the party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol. Thirumavalavan said that it will not latch on to the offer by Vijay and wait for consultations with the left parties. However, he slammed the Governor for not inviting Vijay to form the government alleging a BJP ploy. Speaking to regional media, the VCK chief said that his party would soon decide on its stand for support to Vijay. "Now, the BJP, or Amit Shah and Modi, are interfering in Tamil Nadu politics and creating confusion. TVK has been chosen as the single largest party by the people. "He is seeking to form a government because he has 108 seats and is the largest party. Then he must be allowed to take office. Whether he has an absolute majority or not should be proved only in the Assembly. He should be allowed to prove it there," he said. Congress, meanwhile, has said that it will support TVK only till a point where it does not ally with any “communal forces" - a hint to BJP and its ally ADMK.

Will AIADMK ally with TVK?

Reports appeared about a possible dissent within the AIADMK with some reports also suggesting that the MGR-Jayalalithaa's party would extend its support to Vijay in forming the government. However, the party has now ruled out any possibility of alliance with the TVK. Party deputy general secretary K P Munusamy after meeting AIADMK chief Edappadi Palaniswami said that his party won't ally with TVK under any circumstances. This came after party spokesperson Kovai Sathyan signalled "momentum" in talks between the two parties stating that “ball is in Vijay's court.” Though the party denied reports of rift, it has now moved it MLAs to Puducherry.

What is DMK saying?

Tamil Nadu’s outgoing chief minister, MK Stalin, while speaking to The Times Of India, said that DMK is willing to wait for TVK chief C Joseph Vijay to form a new government in the state and added that he will “watch without disturbing for six months". Stalin expressed hope that the Vijay-led government will continue the welfare schemes of DMK government.

Can DMK and ADMK ally to end Vijay chances of becoming the CM?

A possibility of an unlikely alliance is being floated between bitter rivals DMK and AIADMK after the Tamil Nadu Governor refused to invite Vijay to form TVK government. Both Dravidian parties that are facing a massive threat to their decades-long dominance can agree to this unlikely alliance to save face. However, their numbers add up to 106 only. So, they can only form the government along with their pre-poll alliance allies. Though arch rivals, the ideological beginnings of the DMK and the AIADMK are fundamentally the same, as both are rooted in Dravidianism, social justice, and the promotion of Tamil identity. The AIADMK was formed in 1972 as a breakaway faction of the DMK by MG Ramachandran (MGR). CN Annadurai founded the DMK in 1949. It was a breakaway faction from the Dravidar Kazhagam (DK), a social movement led by EV Ramasamy (Periyar).

How can Vijay miss becoming CM?