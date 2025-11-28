/Tamil Nadu braces for Cyclone Ditwah; 8 NDRF teams deployed

As parts of Tamil Nadu brace for the impact of Cyclone Ditwah this weekend, eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force(NDRF), comprising 30-members each have been deployed in the region. While six teams are placed in as many districts of Tamil Nadu, two teams have been placed in the adjoining Union Territory of Puducherry. In addition to this, NDRF teams from neighbouring states would also be deployed as necessary in Tamil Nadu.

Each 30-member NDRF team carries with it disaster relief material, telecommunications equipment, rubber boats, first aid kits, divers, tree-cutting equipment. The force has also deployed four trained detection dogs that can sense human presence under rubble and collapsed structures, aiding in search and rescue in the aftermath fo calamities.

On Thursday, (27thNov), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a meeting of the State government officials to review the measures taken to deal with the impending cyclonic storm. The Chief Minister urged the Revenue Department, Police Department, Fire and Rescue Department, Fisheries Department, Health Department to work in close coordination and serve the people.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD), Cyclonic storm Ditwah is between the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts, less than 100kms northwest of Batticaloa, Sri Lanka, and about 500kms south of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and head towards North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-South Andhra Pradesh by early morning of Sunday, (30th Nov).

For Friday and Saturday, the IMD has warned of heavy-very heavy(7-20cms) or extremely heavy(over 21cms) rainfall at a few locations in Tamil Nadu. This includes Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, among others. For Sunday, the IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Chennai and adjoining districts. Owing to very rough sea conditions along the Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast, IMD has warned fishermen against venturing out to sea until Sunday, (30th Nov). As the system nears the coast, wind speeds are expected to reach up to 100kmph.