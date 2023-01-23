Take part in WION Republic Day quiz and win prizes

On Republic Day, WION will be organising a quiz on Instagram and Facebook. Three lucky winners will be gifted Amazon vouchers. The quiz will go live on January 26 at 6 am.

Here are the terms and conditions.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The Contest title ‘Republic Day Quiz’ is being organized by Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL). Please read these terms and conditions ("T&Cs") before entering the Contest.

You agree that, by participating in this Contest, you will be bound by these T&Cs and you acknowledge that you satisfy all Contest eligibility requirements as provided herein below.

For the purposes of these T&Cs, wherever the context so requires "You" or "Your" shall mean any natural person who is a participant in the Contest, and “ZANPL” or “Us” or “Our” or “We” shall mean Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL).

ELIGIBILITY

You need to fulfil the following eligibility criteria to enter the Contest:

(a) You should be a citizen and legal resident of the Republic of India;

(b) You have a billing address within the territory of India; and

(d) You should be of age 18 years or above at the time of entry into the Contest.

(e) You are not an employee of ZMCL or of any of its affiliate companies or of any of the Essel Group Companies, or the employee’s immediate family members (spouses, domestic partners, parents, grandparents, siblings, children and grandchildren).

DETAILS OF THE CONTEST AND ENTRY PROCEDURE

1. This contest will commence on 26th January 2023 up till midnight of 26th January 2023 ("Contest Period").

2. There will be 10 questions which shall be posted on the official website of WION (“Channel”) i.e., www.wionews.com and the Channel’s official media handles on Instagram and Facebook (collectively “Channel platform”).

3. The Participants intending to participate in the Contest shall be required to submit their answers on one of the Channel Platform in the manner as directed therein. Participants understand and agree that at all times, ZMCL shall have the sole discretion in determining the winning answer for each question, and the Participant waives his/her right to challenge or question or in any manner object to the validity of the winning answer.

4. Thereafter, if you answer the question of the day correctly, you will be entitled to be part of the lucky draw which will be carried out amongst participants who have answered that particular question correctly.

6. There will be a maximum of three lucky winners of the Contest, of which each will be eligible for one Amazon voucher of value INR 2000 as a prize (“Prize”).

PRIZE AND PRIZE COLLECTION

There are a total of 3 prizes that will be given under this contest, which will be sent to the selected winners by e-mail.

PRIZE SELECTION

The lucky draw for the selection of the winners will be conducted post the completion of the Contest Period, as per an internal manual process through human intervention. The Winners shall be announced on the Channel Platform on January 31, 2023. We might require the Winners to share a valid proof of identity and age in the form of a copy of their PAN Card / Driving License / Voter ID / Indian passport. A PAN card copy is mandatory. The selected Winners will automatically forfeit their claim to the Prize if they do not meet the eligibility criteria or do not comply with these T&Cs. Each Prize will be awarded "AS IS" and WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, express or implied (including, without limitation, any implied warranty of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose). There are no cash or other prize alternatives available in whole or in part. No benefits greater than those described in the "Description of the Contest and How to Enter" section above in these T&Cs will be awarded. However, in circumstances beyond our control, we may substitute a similar alternative prize of equal value in our sole discretion. If any selected participant does not respond back to any communications sent in relation to the Contest within the time period communicated by ZANPL, or answers the Contest question incorrectly, he/she shall not be eligible to be declared winner of the Prize.

ADDITIONAL TERMS

We may, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law and in our sole discretion, change the T&Cs or cancel the Contest at any time; or modify, terminate, or suspend the Contest.

ZMCL shall not be responsible for: (a) lost, misdirected, late, incomplete, or inaccurate entries, whether caused by you, or by any technical or human error that may occur in the processing of entries; (b) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with the Contest; (c) any error in the operation or transmission, theft, destruction, unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries, or for technical, network, telephone, computer, hardware or software, malfunctions of any kind, or inaccurate transmission of, or failure to receive any entry information on account of technical problems or telecommunication network error.

We may, in our sole discretion, disqualify any individual found to be: (a) tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest; (b) acting in violation of these T&Cs; (c) committing an act which in our opinion shall be detrimental/prejudicial to the Contest and/or the other participants of the Contest.

MISCELLANEOUS

The Contest is governed by the laws of India. No requests for transfer or assignment or redemption of the benefits shall be entertained. You agree that all our decisions related to the Contest are final and binding on you. Failure by ZMCL to enforce any of these T&Cs in any instance shall not be deemed to be a waiver of the T&Cs and shall not give rise to any claim by any person. The decision of ZMCL shall at all times be binding and final. These T&Cs are subject to Indian laws and the courts at Noida shall have the exclusive jurisdiction in respect of any disputes or any matter arising here from.

FORCE MAJEURE

This Contest is subject to force majeure circumstances including without limitation, floods, natural disasters, war, act of terror, political unrests, technical snags, act of God or any circumstance beyond the reasonable control of ZMCL ("Force Majeure Event"). ZANPL shall be not liable for any delay or adverse effect caused to the participants in the Contest including the winners as a result of a Force Majeure Event.

PUBLICITY RELEASE

By participating in the Contest, you give ZMCL permission to use your name, likeness, image, voice, and/or appearance as such may be embodied in any pictures, photos, video recordings, audiotapes, digital images, and the like, taken or made in relation to the Contest and any promotions, events, or contests to follow. You agree that ZMCL shall have the right to publish your saved item details for any communication, promotions, events, or contests that follow. You agree that ZMCL and/ or its affiliates have complete ownership of such pictures, etc., including the entire copyright, and may use them for any purpose. These uses include, but are not limited to illustrations, bulletins, reprints, reproductions, publications, advertisements, and any promotional or educational materials in any medium now known or later developed, including the internet. You acknowledge that you will not receive any compensation, etc. for the use of such pictures, etc., and hereby release ZMCL and/ or its affiliates and its agents and assigns from any and all claims which arise out of or are in any way connected with such use. You give your consent to ZMCL and/or its affiliates, agents and assigns to use your name and likeness to promote the Contest and any promotions, events, or contests to follow.

LIABILITY RELEASE

This Contest is being made purely on a "best effort" basis and participating in this Contest is voluntary. By participating in the Contest, you will be legally bound hereby, to release from liability, and hold harmless ZMCL, and any of its affiliates, employees or agents representing or related to ZMCL and its services/products. This release is for any and all liability for personal injuries (including death), property loss or damage, and misuse of the benefits/ Prizes offered under this Contest, in connection with any activity or directly or indirectly, by reason of the acceptance, possession, or participation in the Contest, even if caused or contributed to by our negligence. The Participant releases ZMCL from any tax or any other statutory liability (if) applicable on the Prize, which taxes shall be borne by the Winner solely, and shall be payable in cash to ZMCL, for further payment to the relevant authority. Refusal to pay the applicable tax amount (if any) by the Winner, shall immediately lead to forfeiture of the Winner’s claim to the Prize.

WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

After we confirm the winner/s, we will contact the winners individually. We will also post the names of all the winners on the Channel Platforms on January 31, 2023.

PRIVACY NOTICE