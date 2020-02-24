Taj Mahal, a testament to rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump expressed his pleasure after visiting Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, by describing it a "timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture".

Trump, who arrived in India today, went to Agra to visit Taj Mahal, along with his wife Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Watch:

#TrumpIndiaVisit | The Trumps at the iconic monument of love



Watch @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS' visit to the #TajMahal



'Timeless testament of divine beauty and love' says the U.S President on the Taj Mahal pic.twitter.com/DAoglrGcqL — WION (@WIONews) February 24, 2020 ×

"Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India," wrote Trump in the visitor's book.

US President Donald Trump's message in the visitor's book at the Taj Mahal- "Taj Mahal inspires awe, a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India". pic.twitter.com/QtD87OeiYk — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 ×

At Taj Mahal, Trump and Melania were seen walking hand in hand where a guide shared the insights of the 17th-century masterpiece. Ivanka and Jared also explored the beauty of the historic site and also posed for the cameras.

Agra: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Taj Mahal. pic.twitter.com/DOd4tu8iOQ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 ×

Uttar Pradesh: US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner at the Taj Mahal in Agra. pic.twitter.com/c2zxTQMeZ5 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020 ×

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath presented a portrait of Taj Mahal to Trump and the first lady after they concluded their visit and departed for Delhi.

Earlier, Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel welcomed Trump and his family after they landed in Agra in the evening today.

Before leaving for Agra, Trump told reporters that he has never visited the iconic site but heard that it's "incredible".

Trump, today, began his two-day visit to India, where he was received by PM Narendra Modi at Ahmedabad airport. Trump visited Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurated Motera cricket stadium before heading to Agra.

