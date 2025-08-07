/Tahawwur Rana seeks permission to make phone call, Delhi Court to deliver verdict today

On Thursday (July 7), Delhi's Patiala House Court will be delivering a verdict on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Tahawwur Rana's plea to speak to his family. Earlier, on June 9, the court had granted him permission to make a single phone call to his family, but on conditions. The telephonic exchange was ordered to be conducted following strict jail regulations and was monitored by a senior official from the Tihar jail authority.

Rana was successfully extradited from the US on April 9. On arriving in the capital, New Delhi, he was formally arrested and escorted by NSG and NIA teams, which included senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles, US.

In US, Rana had been serving his 14-year sentence from 2013, was later released in 2020 on medical grounds. Before his extradition, Rana had mentioned in his petition that he would be tortured and killed in India.

Rana-Headley - key conspirators:



NIA, in the statement, highlighted Rana's association with David Coleman Headley. "Rana is accused of conspiring with Headley, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the devastating terror attacks in Mumbai in 2008."