Tagore and his women | Forgotten names who shaped the Nobel Laureate's literature

It was in the year 1884 when 22-year-old Rabindranath Tagore, subsumed in pain of separation, in a letter to his confidant, educationist and social reformer C F Andrews wrote, “She, my Queen, has died and my world has shut against the door of its inner apartment of beauty which gives on the real taste of freedom.”

The words were not just a mere expression of pain, but a grave loss that would later inform his exemplary literary works. The woman, the loss of whom appeared unbearable to the greatest poet of his time, was his muse and sister-in-law Kadambari Devi. Kadambari Devi The most famous and strongly impactful woman in Tagore's life, Kadambari Devi, was married to his brother at the age of 10. Describing her first glimpse in his house, Tagore in his autobiographical masterpiece My Boyhood Days (Chhelebelai) writes, “A new bride came to the house, slender gold bracelets on her delicate brown hands…I circled around her at a safe distance, but I did not dare to go near. She was enthroned at the centre of affection and I was only a neglected, insignificant child.”

After Tagore's mother passed away, Devi was given the duty to look after him. As the two grew up, they turned from playmates to literary companions to eventually the poet and his muse. When Tagore turned 17, he visited England for some time and continued writing letters to Kadambari. Later, he got a few letters published.

The letter left his family scandalised who construed their relationship as sexual and passionate and hence, decided to get Tagore married as soon as possible. On December 9, 1883, Tagore was married to 11-year-old Bhavatarini Devi, whom he later called Mrinalini.

Kadambari, who was a childless and neglected wife, was left traumatised by the whole event and after four months, she committed suicide through an opium overdose. What was left were mere words of Tagore's agony in the letter, “But where is the sweetheart of mine who was almost the only companion of my boyhood and with whom I spent my idle days of youth exploring the mysteries of dreamland? She, my Queen, has died and my world has shut against the door of its inner apartment of beauty which gives on the real taste of freedom.”

Tagore's Nalini Annapurna (also known as Annabai or Anna) was the daughter of Mumbai-based doctor Atmaram Pandurang Turkhad. Tagore was sent by his brother to stay with the anglicised Turkhund family for some time before his voyage to Britain.

During the two-month stay, Tagore learnt spoken English from Anna, who had recently returned from England and had honed her conversational skills. According to Krishna Kripalani's book Tagore—A Life, a mutual affection bloomed between the two and Anna was given the nickname of 'Nalini' by Tagore, a name which was later used by the novelist multiple times.

After two months, the two parted ways. Annapurna later married Baroda High School and College's Scottish vice-principal Harold Littledale and settled in Edinburgh, where she died at the age of 33. However, till then she continued to use ‘Nalini’ as her literary moniker and Tagore's prose and poetry also continued remembering his 'Nalini'.

Mrinalini

Mrinalini became the centre stage of Tagore's life as a dutiful wife to a poet who was still lamenting Kadambari's loss. To become his true companion, she not only fulfilled her duties but also sharpened her knowledge of literature and learnt several languages.

It is said that eventually Tagore fell for his wife Mrinalini and wrote several letters to her, when he travelled. But their love story was also short-lived as Mrinalini died at the age of 29. In her memory, Tagore published a volume of 27 poems, titled Smaran (Remembrance). Victoria Ocampo Tagore is said to have shared an affectionate relationship with 63-year-old widow, Victoria Ocampo. The poet, in his old age, lived with Ocampo in an isolated villa located outside Buenos Aires.

The lady took his care as the poet's health declined. Some great poetry was written by Tagore which was dedicated to her. Describing her emotion for Tagore, Ocampo had called it a great “love tenderness” (amour de tendresse). However, their relationship remains complicated and all the literary works remain overshadowed by his undying love for Kadambari Devi.

