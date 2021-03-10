Tackling climate change: New centre in India will impart training on circular economy

It is a scientifically established fact that human activity over the past century is a major contributing factor to climate change. To build a sustainable planet, it is important to reduce the long-lasting impact of industrial activity on earth. In recent years, the concept of the circular economy gained ground.

So what is circularity? Nature thrives in it. In simple terms, it is what happens when a leaf falls. It goes back into the earth and becomes the fodder for more trees to grow. Nature has cracked the code on circular economy long ago. It is time for people to follow their lead.

A circular economy seeks to eliminate waste and use our planet's resources responsibly, mainly through reuse, sharing, repair, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling.

The idea is to reduce the use of the earth's precious resources and cut the creation of waste which also leads to pollution and carbon emissions. The loop model of using resources involves waste material becoming inputs for other industrial processes.

With its upcoming International Centre for Sustainability Education (ICSE), Mobius Foundation is spearheading efforts to create awareness about a sustainable planet.

ICSE would be of its kind Centre for Sustainability Education which will be established as an outcome of the International Conference on sustainability education, organised in Sept 2019 and 2020.

The mission of ICSE is sharing innovative ideas and understanding on sustainability education within the overall objective of strengthening the role of education in changing attitudes and behaviour towards positive action for a better quality of life and environment', ultimately leading to the achievement of SDGs and creating a sustainable future for all.

The objective of the centre is to share good practices in sustainability education in the school system and provide a regional platform for the exchange of experiences and good practices amongst educators, practitioners and policymakers. It is also to serve as a resource hub and unique intellectual space for educators and students at all levels.

Mobius Foundation aims to design, develop and conduct ‘Training of Trainers (ToT) on Circular Economy’ with a focus on circular economy practises for educational institutes, circularity in the plastic sector, with the spillover on associated sectors like textile, automobile and biomedical waste.

ICSE will educate teachers and trainers in school, colleges and institutes to instil a sense of responsibility for the environment, developing environment-conscious next generation and contribute to SDGs 2030 through training and capacity building. Training of trainers will be conducted across India, with support from Mobius Foundation.

Trainers will learn the subject of circular economy and provide cases of managing materials for sustainability. The course will provide training on the tools for analysing circular models, promote the development of ideas to become more involved in the transition to a circular economy.

The training will enhance the skills and enable the ecosystem for research and development, eco-design, resource conservation and resource efficiency, recycling for resource recovery.

It will build awareness of reducing pressure on the environment.



The training will build capacity for trainees to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change. It will enable businesses, manufacturing units and industry clusters to turn circular.

It will contribute to the national resource efficiency policy, climate change policy and the Swachh Bharat mission and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission of the government of India.