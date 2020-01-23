Suspended cop Davinder Singh, 3 others sent to 15-days NIA remand

The NIA court in Jammu sent suspended cop Davinder Singh and three others to 15-days remand of the investigation agency on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

According to reports, Syed Irfan, brother of a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested along with Singh, was also produced in the court by the NIA after it arrested him on Thursday.

The NIA, which took over the investigations into the case last weekend, brought them in Jammu on Wednesday on a transit remand from South Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Earlier this month, Davinder Singh was arrested on charges of trying to assist terrorists to travel outside Jammu and Kashmir.

On January 16, after Ministry of Home Affairs' order, the NIA had registered a case and began investigations in connection with the arrest.

According to sources, Davinder was on the radar of security forces from quite some time.

In 2019, he took Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Syed Naveed alias Babu to Jammu successfully where they stayed at Sidra area and later dropped him back as well. But the circumstances were different this time as a phone call was traced by the J&K police which hinted at the movement of terrorists to the Jammu region.

The security forces are also seeing the CCTV footage taken from the Srinagar airport and have sent his mobile phone for the forensic investigation to get more clues. All this may open up more possible links of an officer with terrorists or accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies)