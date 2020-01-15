Recommending J&K officer Davinder Singh's sacking to government: DGP

Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said that it is recommending, the detained officer and currently suspended Davinder Singh to be sacked after he was arrested travelling with Hizbul terrorists.

Speaking at a press conference, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said, "we are recommending his sacking to the government."

"Cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation." DGP also said.

On Sunday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police while he was travelling with two Hizbul terrorists.

According to reports, the investigation has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency.

Earlier in the day, NIA Director-General met Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to an investigation of the case, news agency ANI reported citing sources.

The police have already set up a special investigation team which is headed by DIG South Kashmir Atul Goyal, who spent a long time with the NIA before returning to his home cadr.

The security forces are also seeing the CCTV footage taken from the Srinagar airport and have sent his mobile phone for the forensic investigation to get more clues. All this may open up more possible links of an officer with terrorists or accomplices.

According to sources, Davinder was on the radar of security forces from quite some time.

In 2019, he took Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Syed Naveed alias Babu to Jammu successfully where they stayed at Sidra area and later dropped him back as well. But the circumstances were different this time as a phone call was traced by the J&K police which hinted at the movement of terrorists to the Jammu region.