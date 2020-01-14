How J&K police traced top cop Davinder Singh's phone to track terrorists

The Jammu and Kashmir police investigation in the high profile arrest case of a top police officer has revealed new details of how Davinder Singh was planning to take the arrested terrorists to Jammu first and then Chandigarh.

According to sources, Davinder was on the radar of security forces from quite some time.

In 2019, he took Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Commander Syed Naveed alias Babu to Jammu successfully where they stayed at Sidra area and later dropped him back as well. But the circumstances were different this time as a phone call was traced by the J&K police which hinted at the movement of terrorists to the Jammu region.

The sources say Naveed was planning a longer stay in Jammu this year.

Sources in the security establishment say that Davinder had taken an amount of 12 lakh rupees from Naveed to transport them to Jammu. Sources privy to the information say that an amount of 7.5 Lakh was recovered from his Indra Nagar house by the forces.

Interestingly, the father and mother of Naveed, the top Hizb terrorists caught with a police officer, currently reside in New Delhi. If reports are to be believed, the brother of Naveed currently studies in Chandigarh.

Davinder has two houses, one in Srinagar and the other at his native village in Tral, south Kashmir. The Srinagar house is located at Indra Nagar which is almost completing construction is lavishing and located next to the wall of the Army's Srinagar headquarter which could've been a massive security threat given the links of Singh with terrorists.

The cop, according to sources had brought terrorists from Shopian in south Kashmir to Srinagar and had kept them at his rented accommodation where he lived. They say that police later raided the houses and recovered weapons and other ammunition from his house which sources say wasn't his official weapon.

"He was brought here at night. I saw him chained and later police came out with some rifles. He has a black Scorpio car and a scooter here," said a neighbour at Indra Nagar adding that his two daughters are studying outside the country.

The security forces are also seeing the CCTV footage taken from the Srinagar airport and have sent his mobile phone for the forensic investigation to get more clues. All this may open up more possible links of an officer with terrorists or accomplices.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that Davinder Singh was not awarded any Gallantry or Meritorious Medal by Ministry of Home Affairs, however, he was awarded a gallantry medal for his participation in countering a suicide attack by terrorists at district police lines in Pulwama which claimed lives in eight security forces personnel including four CRPF men in July 2018.

The officer was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir police medal for gallantry in the year 2018, records show.

"We have done it in the past in many cases and now in this particular case where it has caught its own officer on its own input and action and would continue to abide by our code of conduct and the Law of the Land which is the same for everyone," said J&K police in a series of tweets.

An NIA team is expected to reach Srinagar tomorrow and take over the investigation from the local police. The police have already set up a special investigation team which is headed by DIG South Kashmir Atul Goyal, who spent a long time with the NIA before returning to his home cadr.

Despite his tainted currier, Singh, who from his early carrier in the '90s was in a web of allegations throughout including of extortion but despite all this, he was posted at a highly sensitive location that too at a time when around 15 foreign envoys were visiting Kashmir on an official tour.