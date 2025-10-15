/BJP hails SC decision on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR on Diwali, accuses previous AAP government of 'misleading'

The Delhi government has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to allow sale and bursting of green firecrackers for five days during the festival of Diwali. This is the first time in recent years that Delhi has been allowed to burst firecrackers. Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision, the current BJP government has taken a shot at past Aam Aadmi Part (AAP) administration under which the ban was enforced first, citing poor air quality due to pollution on the dates near to Diwali. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has also applauded the apex court's decision on lifting the ban.

What did BJP say after Supreme Court allows sale and bursting of firecrackers

Reacting to the decision, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, while speaking to CNN-News18, accused former AAP government of misleading "everyone and got sale of crackers banned, however, there was no change in pollution level despite the ban."

"The government has changed. Bans on Hindus’ festivals have stopped. After years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green firecrackers on Diwali is welcome," wrote former AAP member and current Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra.

What was AAP's stance on firecrackers?

The former AAP government had strictly implemented sale and bursting of firecrackers, citing pollution in the city. Before the apex court's order, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj put the onus on the Supreme Court and said: "SC banned it in the past, and only SC can lift the ban."

What did Supreme Court say about the ban?

The Supreme Court bench, led by chief justice BR Gavai, opined that the firecrackers, if banned should be done countrywide and not just in Delhi. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of Delhi-NCR and Haryana government and request the court for relaxation in ban. “The sale of green firecrackers will be permitted from October 18 to 25. The police authority will constitute a patrolling team to keep an eye on only permitted products with QR codes being sold," the SC bench said.