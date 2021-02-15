Supreme Court issues notice to WhatsApp, Facebook over privacy issue

Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Facebook and WhatsApp seeking their response on a plea challenging WhatsApp's latest privacy policy.

India's CJI S A Bobde observed that user privacy should be protected.

"You WhatsApp and Facebook may be a 2-3 trillion-dollar company but privacy rights of people is costlier than that. Protecting that is our duty," the CJI remarked.

India's top court said people have grave apprehension that they will lose their privacy, adding, "it is our duty to protect them".

During the hearing, WhatsApp told India's apex court that "Europe has special law on privacy, will also follow if India has similar statute". A petitioner had alleged that the updated privacy policy of WhatsApp would adversely impact the fundamental right to privacy of Indians.

The plea had sought a direction to the Centre to prohibit WhatsApp and Facebook India from sharing the details and data of subscribers and users and had sought direction to the Centre to regulate the functioning of WhatsApp, Facebook and other internet-based messaging services.

The Supreme Court has posted the case for hearing after four weeks.



