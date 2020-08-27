Supreme Court decision on UGC case on final year university exams 2020 on August 28

The much-awaited verdict of the Supreme Court on the raging issue of holding final year examinations before September 30 may come on August 28, reports said.

SC on August 18 had reserved its order and asked for the parties to submit their responses in writing with the court.

A three-judge bench of the Apex court headed by justice Ashok Bhushan will pronounce it’s verdict at 10.30 am.

University Grants Commission had asked all universities and colleges to conduct their final year examinations before September 30 as any more delay will result in the loss of an academic year. The exams could be conducted online, offline or both.

Those who won’t be able to appear in the examination because of COVID or other difficulties, as states like Bihar and Assam are reeling under severe flood impacts, will be allowed to take the examinations later.

(With inputs from agencies)