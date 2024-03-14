Supreme Court calls out Ajit Pawar faction for using Sharad Pawar's images; 'stick to your identity'

The Ajit Pawar faction was on Thursday (March 14) questioned by the Supreme Court over the reason why it was using veteran leader Sharad Pawar's images for campaigning.

Officially recognised as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Ajit Pawar group was asked to file an undertaking by a bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan that they would neither directly nor indirectly use the name of Sharad Pawar.

It also suggested the Ajit Pawar group to use a symbol other than the 'clock' for elections so that there is no confusion.

The bench told counsel appearing for Ajit Pawar faction, "You are a different political party now. You have chosen not to be with him. Now stick to this. Why to use his (Sharad Pawar) picture... Go with your own identity now..."

The top court further issued a notice to the Ajit Pawar faction seeking its reply on an application of the Sharad Pawar group by Saturday (Mach 16) over 'misuse' of name, and pictures in order to appeal to voters.

The Supreme Court fixed the application for further hearing on March 19.

During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was appearing for the Sharad Pawar faction told the bench about the posters that were on display by the Ajit Pawar faction with the 'clock' symbol and an image of Sharad Pawar.

"This is blatant patent deception, riding piggyback on my goodwill," Singhvi said.

He then claimed, "Democracy, fair and free elections, are part of the basic structure. If they are so confident to win the elections, then let them do that on their own."

To this, Justice Kant questioned senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Ajit Pawar group as to why the faction was using Sharad Pawar's photographs, "If you are so confident, then use your photographs?"

Singh responded claiming that this wasn't done by the party but by some stray members.

The bench told Singh, "Then who is responsible? You give an undertaking that you will stop all your members from using his (Sharad Pawar) photo... It is for you to control your workers."

"We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name and pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used," the bench said.