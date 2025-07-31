/Supreme Court asks Telangana Speaker to decide on defected BRS MLAs' disqualification in 3 months

The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Telangana High Court's order that had stayed disqualification proceedings against 10 Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLAs who defected to the Congress. The court asked Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to decide on the MLAs' disqualification within three months.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao hailed the Supreme Court's decision, saying the CJI (BR Gavai) ensured that the democratic structure of the country wasn't eroded by malicious methods.

"I hope Rahul Gandhi, who in his ‘Panch Nyay’ advocated for stronger anti-defection laws and automatic cancellation upon defection, will welcome this decision. I dare you to stand by your preachings, Mr Gandhi!” Rao wrote on X.

He said that he hoped that the ruling Congress wouldn't use the Speaker's post to "make a mockery of the Indian constitution". He said the 10 MLAs had switched to the Congress illegitimately.

The Congress enjoys a majority in Telangana with 64 MLAs in the 119-strong assembly. The BRS has 39 MLAs. Even if these 10 MLAs are disqualified, the Congress government will remain safe.

BRS MLC Dasoju Sravan told The Indian Express that the Supreme Court's ruling was a tight slap on the face of "perpetrators of injustice and those who do not abide by the Constitution”.

Reddy declared in March on the floor of the Telangana assembly that there would be no bypolls even if BRS legislators defected.