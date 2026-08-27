/Sujit Kumar appointed IGP Kashmir; Tejinder Singh gets Jammu Zone charge

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday ordered a major reshuffle in the police department, transferring and posting 14 senior police officers with immediate effect.

The key changes include the appointment of Sujit Kumar, IPS, as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, while Tejinder Singh, IPS, has been posted as IGP, Jammu Zone.

According to a Government Order issued by the Home Department, Sujit Kumar (AGMUT:2007), who was serving as IGP Security, J&K, has been transferred and posted as IGP Kashmir Zone against an available vacancy.

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Kumar will replace the incumbent arrangement following a series of senior-level changes in the police hierarchy. Vivek Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:2007), presently serving as IGP Railways, J&K, has been posted as IGP Security, J&K, vice Sujit Kumar.

In another significant change, Tejinder Singh, IPS (AGMUT:2008), has been transferred from the post of IG CID, J&K, and appointed as IGP Jammu Zone, replacing Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS.

Bhim Sen Tuti, IPS (AGMUT:2004), who was serving as IG Jammu Zone, has been transferred and posted as IG Headquarters, J&K, against an available vacancy.

The government has also made changes at the top of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). M.K. Sinha, IPS (AGMUT:1996), presently ADG Headquarters, has been transferred and posted as ADG CID, J&K, replacing Nitish Kumar, IPS.

Nitish Kumar, IPS (AGMUT:1999), has been transferred and posted as ADG Armed Police, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Meanwhile, Uttam Chand, IPS (AGMUT:2002), has been transferred from IGP Police Operations & Services, Police Headquarters, and posted as IGP Railways, J&K, vice Vivek Gupta. He will continue to hold the additional charge of IGP Police Operations & Services, PHQ, until further orders.

Shakti Kumar Pathak, IPS (AGMUT:2009), has been designated as Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau.

At the DIG level, Mubassir Latifi Ameer, IPS (AGMUT:2011), presently DIG Personnel, PHQ, holding additional charge of DIG Training, PHQ, has been transferred and posted as DIG IR Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Among the district-level changes, Sahil Sarangal, IPS (AGMUT:2017), has been transferred from SSP Handwara and posted as SSP Pulwama, against an available vacancy.

Sunny Gupta, IPS (AGMUT:2020), presently Additional SP Anantnag, has been posted as SSP Kishtwar, replacing Naresh Singh.

Tahir Saleem Khan (JKPS:2001), who was serving as Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir Zone, has been transferred and posted as SSP Handwara, vice Sahil Sarangal.

Muzaffar Ahmad Shah (JKPS:2004), SSP SCW Kashmir, has been posted as Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir Zone, replacing Tahir Saleem Khan.

Naresh Singh (JKPS:2004), transferred from SSP Kishtwar, has been posted as SSP Rajouri, against an available vacancy.

The transfers and postings have been ordered with immediate effect by the Jammu and Kashmir Government on the orders of the Lieutenant Governor.