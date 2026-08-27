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Nepal flood waters surge in UP: 3 bodies recovered as Gandak river gates opened

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 21:17 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 21:17 IST
Nepal flood waters surge in UP: 3 bodies recovered as Gandak river gates opened

Nepal to verify missing persons reports and trace surviving family members Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

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Three bodies were recovered from the Gandak River in UP's Maharajganj after being swept from Nepal by severe flash floods. Local authorities are on high alert.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district recovered three bodies including those of two women from the fast-flowing Gandak River after severe flash floods in neighbouring Nepal swept them downstream into Indian territory. The bodies were spotted by a patrol unit of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the border guarding force deployed along the India-Nepal frontier. While conducting surveillance along the river and surrounding low-lying areas, SSB personnel noticed the bodies floating in the strong currents. Acting quickly, the rescue team deployed motorboats to retrieve the remains from the turbulent waters.

The deceased were subsequently transferred to the mortuary at the Maharajganj district headquarters for post-mortem examinations and legal formal procedures. Official identification of the victims has not yet been established. Indian border security officials and local civil authorities have established contact with their counterpart officials in Nepal to verify missing persons reports and trace surviving family members.

Also read: Nepal floods: 288 Indian nationals among 826 missing, damage estimated at $1.31 billion

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The discovery comes as heavy, continuous rainfall across upstream regions in Nepal triggered severe flash floods and landslides, drastically elevating water levels in transboundary rivers. According to local district administration officials, the sudden release of approximately 150,000 cusecs of water from Nepal caused a rapid surge in the Gandak River's volume. In response to the escalating water levels, authorities opened all floodgates at the Gandak Barrage to manage the influx and mitigate severe overflow risks.

Also read: 2/3rd of glacier detached, collapsed: ISRO satellite images reveal what triggered Nepal floods

SSB Inspector Arun Pandey confirmed that river monitoring has been intensified, noting that the river continues to flow rapidly due to continuous discharge from Nepal. Officials warned that additional bodies or debris could potentially be carried downstream into Indian river basins as rescue efforts proceed in flood-stricken areas upstream.

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Maharajganj District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal stated that joint teams from the SSB, local police, and disaster management departments are maintaining round-the-clock vigilance along the river banks. Residents living in vulnerable coastal villages have been issued alerts to stay away from the riverbanks while relief teams remain on high standby.

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

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Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty covers a broad spectrum of subjects, ranging from geopolitics, global conflicts, and India's neighbourhood dynamics to the strategic operations of the In...Read More

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