A car blast in Russia's St Petersburg ‌on Thursday claimed the lives of a military ​serviceman and his wife, reported the Russian media. The man killed in Russia's second largest city and its main cultural capital was identified as a lieutenant ​colonel. It said his wife was rushed to ​hospital.

A criminal case was opened by Russia's Investigative Committee after a car caught fire killing one person and injuring another. However, the committee did did not identify the deceased person as military personnel, reported Reuters.

Unverified footage posted by local Telegram ​channels showed parts of the damaged car scattered on the street with police and emergency workers standing at the site that is cordoned-off.

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Such incidents (attacks on military officials) in the past have been termed by Moscow as assassination attempts carried out by Ukraine. Kyiv have taken the responsibility of some of the attacks, while denying others.

Ukraine has not yet said anything on the attack on Thursday incident so far.

Previous such incidents

On August 26, 2026, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) and National Police neutralized an explosive device containing 1 kg of RDX, equivalent to approximately 2 kg of TNT, that had been planted beneath the car seat of a defense industry official. Authorities detained a 63-year-old suspect who was allegedly recruited by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).