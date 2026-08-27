/X suspends account of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s event organiser; US Congress body demands visa revocation

Just days ahead of the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's scheduled address to the Indian diaspora in New York, X has suspended the account of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum). The event is scheduled for August 29, in the Infosys Theatre located inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This comes just after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani publicly denounced the RSS and said that he does not support the planned event. However, he said that the city administration had no jurisdiction to cancel the event.

X has not publicly disclosed the reason for the suspension of the event. AHEAD believes the suspension may have occurred in error, maintaining that its communications have consistently promoted universal peace, oneness, harmony, and constructive interfaith and intercultural dialogue in accordance with X's policies. The organisation has appealed to X for the reinstatement of its suspended account.

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US religious panel demands to revoke RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's visa

A US Congress-constituted advisory body on religious freedom has urged the Trump administration to revoke the visa issued to the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in New York now. The USCIRF has expressed concern over Bhagwat's visit and alleged that RSS subgroups have carried out "violent attacks against religious minorities.”

In a statement, USCIRF said, “The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) is deeply concerned about the visit of Mohan Bhagwat, chief of India's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), to the United States.” USCIRF Chair Asif Mahmood said the organisation has urged the US government to consider "targeted sanctions" against those complicit in religious freedom violations, including revoking the visa issued to Bhagwat. The group also accused the government of engaging in acts of transnational repression to "target religious minorities beyond its borders". India has rejected the body's claim, with the Ministry of External Affairs claiming that USCIRF was biased and lacked credibility.