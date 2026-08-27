Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the UK and France bear “direct responsibility” for any Ukrainian attacks carried out on Russian territory. She warned that Russia could retaliate against British Military targets inside and outside Ukraine in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia using British missiles.

“It’s clear that by transferring so-called assembly functions to the Ukrainians, London and Paris are frantically trying to absolve themselves of responsibility for carrying out strikes deep into our country’s territory.”

This comes after UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced earlier this week that the UK government will release the blueprints of the British-made component for the Scalp missile, a French version of the UK’s Storm Shadow cruise missile, allowing Ukraine to work with France to produce its own version. Russia said that the UK and France that they are “playing with fire” by handing over sensitive missile technologies to Ukraine.

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"It won’t work. You in Paris, London, Berlin, and other capitals bear direct responsibility for participating in terrorist attacks,” said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova as reported by TASS news agency.

She also criticised Berlin, saying that it “dreams of creating the strongest army in Europe" and that the UK and France are transferring technology to Zelensky. She said these three countries s were “fuelling and stoking the Ukrainian crisis.”