China on Thursday has denied allegations of a state-sponsored cyberattack against its US government agencies. Beijing has warned that it will not tolerate “vilification” in the guise of cybersecurity issues. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian, in a press conference, called them “disinformation based on political motivations” and lacks any evidence.

"Washington is widely recognised as the largest surveillance and hacking empire in the world. We ask that the United States abandon this political manipulation and stop acting hypocritically to begin addressing security risks through equal dialogue with China," said Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian.

The statement come hours after US authorities have ordered the shutdown of several websites of such as National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Federal Reserve (Fed), the Senate, and various agencies of the United States Government were targeted by "two hacking platforms" which the US claimed must have been created by a group backed by the Chinese government with the aim of carrying out cyberattacks.

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In a social media post, the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson mentioned, “The U.S. is yet to respond to the previously disclosed NSA cyberattack on China’s National Time Service Centre. Time to quit double standards and the disinformation campaign, and start acting responsibly to join the effort to tackle cybersecurity risks.”

In October 2025, China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) accused the US National Security Agency of carrying out multi-year cyberespionage campaign against China's National Time Service Center. US government or the US embassy in China did not respond to these accusation.

The FBI Director Kash Patel said that this "is just the most recent technical operation against China-sponsored hacking and responds to the Cyber Strategy of the United States driven by President Donald Trump. Thus, he stated that the FBI is intensifying its efforts to influence the behavior of the "adversary" and "defend national security in cyberspace.