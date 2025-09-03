/Su-57 in India’s skies? Russia looks to New Delhi for joint Su-57 manufacturing, tech transfer

Russia is reportedly weighing investment plans to manufacture its fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jets in India, a move that could reshape the Russian defence industry's global footprint. The proposal follows a renewed offer for joint production and technology transfer made to New Delhi in March 2025.

In response to the manufacturing of fifth-generation Su-57 stealth fighter jets, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugayev highlighted the prospects of deeper collaboration with India. “As is known, India has our S-400 system. There is an opportunity to expand cooperation in this sector as well. It means new supplies. So far, we are negotiating this,” he said, pointing to the possibility of delivering Su-57 fighter jets as another avenue.

Citing unidentified defence sources, The Eurasian Times reported that Russian defence agencies are conducting internal assessments to determine capital requirements to produce the Su-57 aircraft in India. The objective of the project is to lower overall costs, reduce time, and make use of India's existing aerospace infrastructure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL): A potential partners for Su-57 manufacturing

The report further noted that the potential partners for Su-57 manufacturing are state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), which has earlier contracted to assemble the Su-30MKI at the Nashik facility in India. However, if the program further advances, other Indian defence manufacturing facilities can also be called in for the project, but it will be contingent on a green light from India.

The latest development comes months after Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport indicated plans to utilise India’s existing Su-30MKI infrastructure for the local assembly of Su-57E fighters. “In case of a positive decision by the Indian side, the production of the Russian fifth-generation Su-57E fighter jet can be started at the factories currently producing the Su-30MKI fighter within a short time,” as reported earlier.

Earlier, India had been a collaborator in the Fifth-Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project for the Su-57 but withdrew from the programme in 2018. The decision stemmed from multiple concerns, including escalating costs, insufficient transfer of technology, and doubts over the aircraft’s stealth performance.