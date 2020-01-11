Su-30 squadron will hugely enhance operational capabilities: Air Chief Bhadauria

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday that a new Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron is being inducted at Thanjavur and it will hugely enhance the operational capability of IAF.

"In Thanjavur, we are forming a new Su-30 squadron that will primarily have a maritime role. They will be the part of southern air command and will add huge capacity from the point of view of operational capability," said Bhadauria.

"It will also have offensive and defensive roles that these aircraft can perform," said Bhadauria.

The 222 Squadron 'The Tigersharks' of Indian Air Force was resurrected on Wednesday with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft, the Indian Air Force said.

"#Resurrection: 222 Sqn 'The Tigersharks' got resurrected today with state of the art Su-30 MKI Multirole Fighter aircraft. Raised on 15 Sep 69 with Su-7, the Sqn was later equipped with #MiG27 Ground Attack Aircraft prior to getting numberplated in 2011.#IAF #IndianAirForce"

