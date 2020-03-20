Study says no age-group is immune from coronavirus

No one is safe from the coronavirus, both young and old can catch it.

The Wuhan coronavirus is spreading like wildfire around the world, while the made in China disease is proving to be fatal for the elderly, the youth should not be complacent.

The United States has more than 14 thousand cases of the Wuhan virus. With each passing day, the numbers are growing.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump appeared with health experts before the media. They asked the youth to take this threat seriously.

Chinese health officials have carried out their biggest ever study on the Wuhan virus. They studied data from 72,000 cases. Experts have analysed hospitalisations, ICU cases and fatalities. The data says 20 per cent of the victims are between the ages of 20-44.

According to the study, 19 per cent of the victims who died, were below the age of 60 years. As more facts about the Wuhan virus emerge, several governments are issuing new advice.

With no definitive cure in sight, the WHO has advised one and all to take precautions. It's crucial for people to practice social distancing and enforce other measures.

Confirmed cases of novel coronavirus climbed to 241 on Friday, as new cases were reported from parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, urged the countrymen to not panic and follow precaution in the wake of the rapid increase in the number of cases.



