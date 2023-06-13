Strong earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hits J&K, parts of north India

A strong earthquake measuring 5.4 jolted parts of north India, including the capital city of New Delhi around 1:30 pm on Tuesday.

National Center for Seismology said the earthquake originated from a depth of six kilometres in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted the agency.

"The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week," a local from Srinagar was quoted as saying by ANI.

According to reports, the tremors were also felt in Pakistan's Lahore city.

However, no property damage or casualty has been reported so far as the authorities continue to closely monitor the situation.

The netizens took to Twitter to share their feelings as well as videos of objects shaking during the earthquake. #earthquake in Chandigarh ! My God pic.twitter.com/JPn0SOmj5k — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) June 13, 2023 × Strong Earthquake Tremors !! Who felt it ? pic.twitter.com/KCxAaDe3V5 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2023 × The earthquake on Tuesday comes a little more than two weeks after another quake measuring 5.2 struck Afghanistan. The epicentre was 79 kilometres southeast of Fayzabad and the quake came from a depth of 220 kilometres.

The quake occurred at around 10.19 am as the tremors were also felt in various locations around Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. The tremors lasted for a few seconds. However, no instance of any casualty, injuries or damage were reported. 6.5 earthquake hit Indian subcontinent in March In late March, a powerful earthquake measuring 6.5 struck the Indian subcontinent. The earthquake, which had its origin in Afghanistan's Hindukush mountain range, was felt in New Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region as well as in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India. The severe earthquake claimed the lives of over a dozen people.

(This is a developing story. More updates to follow)