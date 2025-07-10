/Strong Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and other cities of the National Capital Region on Thursday morning. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter Scale. The earthquake struck Jhajjar at 9:04 am at a depth of 10 Km.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 10/07/2025 09:04:50 IST, Lat: 28.63 N, Long: 76.68 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana," NCS wrote on X.

Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, which is categorized as a "High Damage Risk Zone" and indicates a high potential for earthquakes of moderate to high intensity.

Social media users reported that the earthquake triggered panic, with people in Delhi and NCR rushing out of their houses.

"People in Gurugram and Delhi-NCR are rushing out of their homes right now after experiencing strong tremors of an earthquake," wrote an X user.

Another user claimed that it was the longest earthquake he had felt. "Delhi: that’s the longest earthquake I’ve felt in a VERY long time," he wrote on X.

A Delhi man, meanwhile, said that his entire vehicle shook because of the earthquake. "We felt the tremors...It was really scary, my vehicle shook. It was really strong," he said.