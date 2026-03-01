/Strike call issued as protests spread across Kashmir valley

Hundreds of people in the Kashmir Valley held multiple rallies mourning the death of Syed Ayatollah Khamenei. Large numbers of people carried out a rally from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area to the United Nations office in the Sonawar area. The people wanted to submit a memorandum to the United Nations office demanding that the US and Israel be held accountable for the "unprovoked aggression."

The mourners were seen carrying large posters of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Palestinian flags, and Islamic flags as they marched to the UN office.

Protests that began in Kashmir at dawn following the news of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death intensified as the day progressed, mostly within the Shia community, though in some places they were supported by Sunnis.

Large protests were also reported from Budgam, Bandipora, Sonawari, Pattan, Baramulla, and Anantnag. The mourners were chanting anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

Meanwhile, political parties also condemned the attacks, with leaders like PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti calling it an act of "imperialist aggression."

Mufti wrote on X, "Today marks a very sad and shameful turning point in history, with Israel and the US boasting about the assassination of Iran's beloved leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Even more insulting and shocking is the explicit and implicit support given by Muslim countries, which chose convenience and expediency over conscience. History will bear witness to who fought for justice and who helped the oppressors. Prayers are with the people of Iran. May Allah grant them strength and victory over the forces of oppression and injustice."

Chief cleric of the Kashmir Valley, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also expressed deep concern over the “lack of international accountability” for such military actions. He called for a strike across the Valley on Monday.

He wrote on X, “The brutal assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, by the US and Israel has deeply saddened and angered the Muslim world. The people of J&K collectively condemn this brutality and the ongoing attacks against Iran, as well as the massacre of innocent girls in Minab. In this moment of great sorrow, our hearts beat with the courageous people of Iran. May Allah give strength to the oppressed, uplift the martyrs, and bring those responsible to justice swiftly. It is time for the Ummah to rise above divisions and unite to show its opposition and solidarity against this assassination and the ongoing attacks in the region. The Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) has called for a complete strike tomorrow. We appeal to the people to observe it with unity, respect, and complete peace.”