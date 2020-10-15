Stop commenting in internal issue, if you expect same from others: India after China rakes AP, Ladakh

Ministry of external affairs has asked China to stop commenting on India's internal matters after Beijing raked Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

The ministry of external affairs reminded China that "union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and would remain an integral part of India" and "China has no locus standi to comment on India's internal matters".

Advising Beijing that "We hope that countries will not comment on India’s internal matters, as much as they expect the same of others."

New Delhi reiterated the same position on Arunachal Pradesh saying, "Arunachal Pradesh is an integral and inalienable part of India. This fact has also been clearly conveyed to the Chinese side on several occasions, including at the highest level."

China earlier this week said, it "doesn’t recognize Ladakh Union Territory... and also Arunachal Pradesh" after India's defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated bridges in the region. The defence minister inaugurated 44 bridges in seven union territories and states, many of them bordering China.

Beijing was irked with the development with its foreign ministry saying, "Indian side has been ramping up infrastructure development along the border...is root cause of the tension between the two sides." The comments come even as the country has ramped up infrastructure in its Tibet region, that borders with India in several areas.