SSLV launch: Satellites no longer usable, says ISRO

New Delhi Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 04:29 PM(IST)

ISRO's small rocket SSLV-D1 lifts off with two satellites Photograph:( IANS )

ISRO's SSLV mission was carrying the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and a student satellite named AzaadiSAT.

After launching the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) on Sunday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) said the "satellites are no longer usable". 

"The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," ISRO declared.

"SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit," it said.

India's space agency said a committee will analyse the launch. ISRO said it will come back soon with SSLV-D2.  

The SSLV mission was carrying the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and a student satellite named AzaadiSAT.

(With inputs from Agencies)

