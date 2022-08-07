SSLV launch: Satellites no longer usable, says ISRO

After launching the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D1) on Sunday morning, the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO) said the "satellites are no longer usable".

(1/2) SSLV-D1/EOS-02 Mission update: SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit. Satellites are no longer usable. Issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022 ×

"The issue is reasonably identified. Failure of a logic to identify a sensor failure and go for a salvage action caused the deviation," ISRO declared.

(2/2) caused the deviation. A committee would analyse and recommend. With the implementation of the recommendations, ISRO will come back soon with SSLV-D2.

A detailed statement by Chairman, ISRO will be uploaded soon. — ISRO (@isro) August 7, 2022 ×

"SSLV-D1 placed the satellites into 356 km x 76 km elliptical orbit instead of 356 km circular orbit," it said.

India's space agency said a committee will analyse the launch. ISRO said it will come back soon with SSLV-D2.

The SSLV mission was carrying the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-02 and a student satellite named AzaadiSAT.

