/Srinagar Tulip Garden draws record crowds, signals tourism revival in Kashmir

In a strong sign of recovery for Kashmir’s tourism sector, the famed Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden has emerged as a major attraction this spring, drawing lakhs of visitors despite recent regional uncertainties and last year’s security concerns. By mid-April 2026, nearly four lakh people had visited Asia’s largest tulip garden, according to official figures. The footfall included over 50 per cent domestic tourists from across India, around 1.5 lakh local visitors, and approximately 1,200 foreign nationals.



The surge in visitors comes against the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack, which had severely impacted tourism in the region last year. Tourist arrivals in Kashmir dropped sharply to 9.16 lakh in 2025, compared to 26 lakhs in 2024, with a significant decline recorded after April 22, 2025.



Officials credit enhanced security arrangements and confidence-building measures for the renewed tourist interest this year. Visitors expressed satisfaction over the improved safety environment, with many noting that their perceptions of Kashmir differed positively from what they had previously heard.

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The 2026 Tulip Show itself has been a visual spectacle. Authorities planted over 1.8 million tulips spanning more than 70 varieties, alongside nearly 100,000 other spring blooms such as daffodils, hyacinths, and narcissus. New attractions, including designated selfie points and cultural zones showcasing traditional Kashmiri handicrafts, added to the appeal. Extensive promotional campaigns by the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department also played a key role in attracting visitors from across the country and abroad.



“Despite the crisis in the Middle East, the Tulip Garden attracted a large number of visitors this season. As of today, nearly four lakh people have visited the garden, including around 2.5 lakh domestic tourists and 1.5 lakh local visitors. We also welcomed a significant number of international tourists this year. This season, we planted approximately 1.8 million tulips, along with a variety of other bulbous plants, and installed numerous decorative planters, creating a spectacular display. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with visitors expressing great appreciation for the garden. The Tulip Garden remains a unique and significant attraction for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite global challenges, it has once again played a vital role in sustaining tourism in the Kashmir Valley, '' said Javid Masood, Floriculture Officer.



Tourism stakeholders have described this year’s tulip season as a “positive step” toward reviving the region’s travel economy. Hotel occupancy across the Kashmir Valley reportedly touched nearly 70 per cent during the peak bloom period.



While overall visitor numbers remain lower than pre-2025 levels, the success of the Tulip Show 2026 is being seen as a promising start to the tourist season. Authorities remain optimistic that the upward trend will continue, supported by the introduction of new and unexplored destinations across the region.



With renewed confidence among travellers and continued efforts by the administration, Kashmir appears set on a gradual path to reclaiming its position as one of India’s premier tourist destinations.