/Srinagar police foil terror plot; three accused arrested with arms and ammunition

In a major success against anti-national activities, Srinagar Police foiled a terror attempt by arresting three individuals and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession, thereby averting a potential attack.

During routine vehicle checking near Mamta Chowk, Konakhan, Dalgate, a Police team from Police Station Khanyar intercepted a black Royal Enfield motorcycle without a registration number. On being signalled to stop, the rider and two pillion passengers attempted to flee but were tactfully apprehended by alert personnel on duty.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shah Mutayib, son of Manzoor Ahmad Shah, resident of Koolipora Khanyar, Kamran Hassan Shah, son of Ghulam Hassan Shah, resident of Koolipora Khanyar and Mohammad Nadeem, son of Mohammad Yaseen Salmani, resident of Meerut (U.P.), presently residing at Kawa Mohalla, Khanyar.

A search of their possession led to the recovery of one country-made pistol (Desi Katta) and nine live rounds. Preliminary investigation indicates that the accused were planning to carry out a terror-related act in the locality using the recovered weapon and ammunition.

Accordingly, FIR No. 51/2025 has been registered at Police Station Khanyar under sections 3, 7, 25 Arms Act, 20, 23 UAPA, and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is in progress to identify their associates, network, and possible links with other subversive elements.