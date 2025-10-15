/Srinagar Police conducts raids on residences of terrorist associates linked with banned organisations

In its ongoing efforts to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police conducted extensive raids across multiple locations in the city. The coordinated operations targeted the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) linked to banned terrorist organisations, as part of investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The searches focused on individuals suspected of facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities across various areas of Srinagar.

Searches were carried out at the residences of the following individuals:

1. Asrar Ahmad Bala son of Rafi Bala resident of Omer Colony Lal Bazar.

2. Shahbaz Ahmad Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Palpora Noorbagh.

3. Fayaz Ahmad Ganie son of Guam Mohammad Ganie resident of Suthsu Kalan.

4. Burhan Nazir son of Nazir Ahmad Kushoo resident of Beeroni Kathidarwaza.

5. Sajid Majeed Shah son of Abdul Majeed Shah resident of Nowpora Sekidafar.

6. Ashiq Bashir Najar son of Bashir Ahmad Najar resident of Soiteng.

7. Umer Adil Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Soiteng.

8. Shabir Ahmad Ganie son of Gh Mohi-ud-din Ganie resident of New Theed.

9. Ajaz Ahmad Bhat son of Aziz Ah Bhat resident of New Theed.

10. Mohd Altaf Ganie son of Fayaz Ahmad resident of New Theed.

11. Fayaz Ahmad Ganie son of Mohd Sultan resident of New Theed.

12. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat son of Ab Ahad Bhat resident of New Theed.

13. Ahsan Ahmad Bhat @ Munna son of late Mohd Yousf resident of Mughal Mohalla Raniwari A/P Indra Nagar, Srinagar.

The searches were conducted in strict compliance with legal procedures, in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses, and under the supervision of senior Jammu and Kashmir Police officers. These operations aimed to seize incriminating materials, including documents, digital devices, and other evidence pertinent to ongoing investigations. The raids are part of a broader intelligence-driven initiative to preempt and disrupt conspiratorial or terrorist activities that threaten public safety and national security.