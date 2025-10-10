/Srinagar Police conducts raids on residences of terrorist associates linked with banned organisations

In a resolute campaign to dismantle the terror ecosystem and curb unlawful activities, Srinagar Police executed a series of extensive raids across multiple locations in the city on October 10, 2025. These meticulously coordinated operations targeted the residences of terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) linked to proscribed terrorist organizations. The searches form a critical part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), aimed at disrupting terror networks and safeguarding public security in the region.

Srinagar Police launched meticulously coordinated search operations across multiple areas of the city, targeting individuals suspected of facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities.

These strategic raids, conducted as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terror networks, focused on the residences of the following individuals:

1. Najeeb Sakib Dar son of Mohd.Shafi Dar resident of Malabagh Ellahibagh.

2. Owais Muneer Bhat son of Muneer Ahmed Bhat resident of Alamadar Colony Dangarpora Elahibagh.

3. Owais Ahmad Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Tiploo Mohalla Anchar.

4. Danish Ayoub Badoo son of Mohd Ayoub Badoo resident of Sazgaripora Hawal.

5. Umar Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh resident of Ikhrajpora.

6. Zahid Rashid Ganie son of Abdul Rashid Ganie resident of Methan.

7. Hashim Farooq son of Farooq Ahmad Dar resident of Ikhrajpora.

8. Rashid Lateef Bhat son of Mohd Lateef Bhat resident of Baghat Chowk Khalidabad.

9. Arhaan Rasool Dar son of Ghulam Rasool Dar resident of Sazgaripora Hawal.

10. Owais Manzoor Sofi son of Manzoor Ahmed sofi resident of Dangerpora.

11. Suhail Ahmed mir son of Fateh Mohammad Mir resident of Dangerpora.

12. Muzaffar farooq Mir son of Farooq Ahmed Mir resident of ShazadPora Dangerpora. 13. Imtiaz Ahmad Chikla son of Mohd Sideeq Chikla, resident of Asar colony Hazratbal. 14. Umer Hameed Sheikh son of Abdul Hameed Sheikh Resident of Asar colony Hazartbal.

15. Mohd Asif Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat resident of Jogiwan Lal Bazar.

16. Mohammad Adil Lone son of Gh Mohd Lone resident of Laway Pora.

17. Waseem Qadir Mir son of Ghulam Qadir Mir resident of Shazadpora Dangerpora.

18. Uneeb Naseer son of Naseer Ahmed resident of Shazadpora Dangerpora (presently under PSA).

19. Danish Qadir Mir son of Ghulam Qadir Mir residents of Shazadpora Dangerpora.

20. Babar Suhail Sofi son of Mohd Yousf Sofi resident of Lawaypora.

Srinagar Police conducted a series of rigorous search operations across the city, strictly adhering to legal protocols. These operations were overseen by senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses to ensure transparency and compliance with due process.

The primary goal of these raids was to seize incriminating materials, including documents, digital devices, and other evidence critical to ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Beyond evidence collection, the operations were integral to a broader intelligence-gathering initiative aimed at preempting and disrupting conspiratorial or terrorist activities that pose a threat to public peace and national security.