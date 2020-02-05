Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra trust formed: PM Modi informs Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed the Lok Sabha today that the government had constituted a trust for the development of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"We have readied a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A trust has been formed, it is called 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra," the Prime Minister said in the Lok Sabha.

"I am pleased to announce that a significant decision has been taken to follow the directives of the Supreme Court. As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the cabinet has prepared a detailed plan for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya," the prime minister said.

"As per the direction of the top court, a proposal for a Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra has been passed by the cabinet," PM Modi added.

Expanding on PM's announcement, home minister Amit Shah said that there would fifteen trustees in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in which "one will always be from the Dalit community."

"For such an unprecedented decision that strengthens social harmony, I thank PM Narendra Modi," Amit Shah added.

Last year, India's Supreme Court had cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya and had directed the Centre to allot a separate five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board to build a mosque.



In December last year, India's highest court had dismissed all eighteen Ayodhya review petitions while upholding the November 9 judgement.

The five-judge Supreme Court bench led by ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi had said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.