On Monday (May 12), it was the end of an era for Indian Test cricket as Virat Kohli called time on his impressive career. Playing 123 Test matches, Virat has hung up his boots with a proud record, hardly matched by anyone in the modern-day circuit. While he was a nightmare many times, including Australia and England, he never faced one opponent in the red-ball format, despite having an impressive showing in the white-ball format.

Virat never faced THIS opponent in Tests

Scoring 9230 runs in 210 innings, not a single run was scored against Pakistan by Virat during his red-ball career, This comes after bilateral series between India and Pakistan have been on hold for a long time. While the two nations met in a bilateral ODI series in 2013, the two have not played a Test series since December 2007.

The 26/11 terrorist attacks in 2008 and then a series of other attacks, including the recent one in Pahalgam, has only seen diplomatic relations between the nations spoil rather than improve. The two nations only meet in ICC events and the Asia Cup, which are white-ball tournaments, thereby restricting Virat from facing Pakistan in Tests.

The closest Virat might have come to facing Pakistan in Test cricket was if they qualified for the World Test Championship final. However, on two occasions when India have played in the final, Pakistan have failed to qualify.

Virat’s impressive stats against Pakistan

Despite no Test cricket, Virat has some impressive numbers against Pakistan in white-ball cricket. In 16 ODI matches, he has scored 678 runs at an average of 52.15 with a best of an unbeaten 183. In T20Is, he has scored 488 runs in 10 matches with a best of an unbeaten 82 in Melbourne. His performance in Melbourne was also notable as he won the match for India from a near-defeat.