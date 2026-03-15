/SpiceJet to operate 9 special flights from UAE to India amid Iran war – Check details

Amid escalating hostilities in West Asia, SpiceJet has announced to operate special flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to India for Indian nationals returning to the country. The airlines will be operating seven special flights from Fujairah and two from Dubai on March 15 and March 16. This comes as many foreign nationals remain stranded in the Gulf nations following airspace restrictions amid the conflict.

On March 15, the airline is running three special flights from Fujairah to India. Two of the flights will connect Fujairah with New Delhi, while another will land in Mumbai. In addition, a special flight from Dubai to Pune is also being operated to help passengers return home.

On March 16, the airline plans to operate four more flights from Fujairah to India, along with another one from Dubai. SpiceJet said it has been coordinating with airport authorities and other stakeholders to ensure smooth operations and efficient passenger handling.

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Earlier on March 4, the airlines operated eight special flights from the UAE to facilitate the return of Indian nationals.

IndiGo, Air India cancel flights

Earlier today, IndiGo and Air India cancelled their flights due to the conflict in West Asia. In a statement early Sunday (Mar 15), IndiGo said, “Due to the evolving situation in Middle East, flight operations have been further restricted in Dubai, leading to changes in flight schedules.”

Air India, in a statement on Sunday, said, “Following instructions from UAE Airport Authorities, Air India and Air India Express are compelled to further curtail their ad‑hoc operations for 15 March 2026.”

“All Air India Express flights planned for the day to and from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah stand cancelled. Both airlines will now operate one round trip each on the Delhi–Dubai sector,” it added. “These flights will be operated subject to slot availability and prevailing conditions at the time of operation. Guests booked on cancelled or temporarily suspended services may rebook to a future date at no additional charge or opt for a full refund.”

The flight disruptions come after the US and Israeli military launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and several other top Iranian officials. The operation was named ‘Epic Fury’ by the US and ‘Lion’s Roar’ by Israel. The attacks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and ongoing talks over Iran’s nuclear program. In retaliation, Iran launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in the region, including in Bahrain, Kuwait, the UAE, Iraq, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Azerbaijan.