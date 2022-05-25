SpiceJet suffers ransomware attack; passengers complain on social media

Edited By: Rustam Roy
New Delhi Updated: May 25, 2022, 10:06 PM(IST)

File photo: A SpiceJet plane Photograph:( Reuters )

The airline said it is working with cybercrime authorities over the issue as it informed ransomware attacks slowed down morning flight departures.

India's carrier SpiceJet said it faced ransomware attack on Tuesday night and had to delay flights.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations," the airline said while adding that technicians were able to rectify the situation.

Airline passengers took to social media to complain that they were stranded in various airports across the country.

