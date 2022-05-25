SpiceJet suffers ransomware attack; passengers complain on social media

India's carrier SpiceJet said it faced ransomware attack on Tuesday night and had to delay flights.

"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations," the airline said while adding that technicians were able to rectify the situation.

#Update: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. >> — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

The airline said it is working with cybercrime authorities over the issue as it informed ransomware attacks slowed down morning flight departures.

Parul, please note, our operations are impacted due to a ransomware attack last night. While our team has to a large extent contained & rectified the situation, we are still working on certain issues. Kindly connect with us again after sometime. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Airline passengers took to social media to complain that they were stranded in various airports across the country.

Horrible experience spicejet at darbhanga airport. Flight SG752to delhi cancelled just before boarding. People travelled 100km to reach and catch up works at delhi. AAI, civil avaiation minto take calls. #aai#darbhanga#cancelled#min of civil aviation pic.twitter.com/YnVTJvwkQt — Anil K Mishra (@mishranil44) May 25, 2022

Hey Team, please check the PNR- NDKY4T. The flight is delayed for more than 2 hours and 55 minutes. Need full refund @flyspicejet — Parul Singh (@thebiharigurl) May 25, 2022

Pilots left high and dry. Still stuck, batteries drained, eating packed food since morning and still no clue when will we reach BLR

Horrible experience and no ownership from anyone! @flyspicejet @JM_Scindia @DGCAIndia https://t.co/MWrSmTLhS4 — Himanshu Maheshwari (@himannshum) May 25, 2022