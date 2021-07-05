Speechless: Indian student repatriated from Australia for treatment of chronic disease

A 25-year-old Indian student in Melbourne, Australia has been airlifted back to his family where he will be treated for chronic disease.

Arshdeep Singh is suffering from last stage chronic renal failure and requires dialysis as he is in a critical situation, at the moment.

Also read | Dowry payments still largely taking place in India: Study

A little while ago, his mother, Inderjeet Kaur, had requested the governments of India and Australia to provide her medical assistance. She had also sought help from the government in getting a visa as she wanted to supervise her son's treatment.

Singh had gone to Australia in 2018 on a study visa to pursue higher studies. On June 9, 2021, his mother got to know that her son is suffering from chronic renal failure and has been admitted to a hospital.

Also read | 17-year-old Indian student who worked on empowering peers among UK’s Diana Award recipients

Although his mother had received a visa and travel exemption from the government, Singh’s family filed a fresh request for the repatriation of their son to India.

Singh is expected to land in India on Monday evening and will be directly shifted to a hospital in Gurugram, Haryana.

"I am speechless. I am very thankful to the Indian and Australian governments and doctors, who quickly started his treatment and informed me after his dialysis. After waiting for so many days, he is finally coming here for his further treatment," his mother said.