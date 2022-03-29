Space and pharma to be key focus of Mexico FM’s India visit on Wednesday

Eying for close cooperation in space and pharma sectors, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón will reach India on Wednesday for a three-day India visit.

This is the first visit of Mexico's FM to India during which he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday evening.

A release from India's Ministry Of External Affairs said, "Two Ministers will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest.”

In Delhi, the FM will be meeting Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath.

ISRO and the Mexican Space Agency (AEM) signed a pact in October 2014 on ‘Space Cooperation for Peaceful Purposes’.

Three officials from AEM participated in the training on “Forest Fire Monitoring through Space Technologies” at the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun, in August 2019 under the pact.

Pharma and healthcare, including the joint production of vaccines, is another key issue of bilateral cooperation. Several Indian pharma companies have a presence present in the North American country.

The bilateral trade between the two countries had crossed the $10 billion mark in 2021 despite the pandemic.

Both countries are also non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council with regular consultations between the two on various issues at the high table.

Recently, Mexico and France co-sponsored resolution at the United Nations General Assembly on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. The resolution was adopted by the assembly.

Jaishankar had visited Mexico last year and participated in the commemorative event of the 200th anniversary of the consolidation of Mexican Independence. PM Modi had visited the country in 2016.