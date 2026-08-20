/Southern Zonal Council Meet: HM Shah to meet CMs of Southern states, UTs

India's Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 31st meeting of the Southern Zonal Council (SZC) on Thursday, (20th Aug), in Mamallapuram, near Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The Southern Zonal Council comprises the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Keralam, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep. While Union Home Minister Shah is the Chairman of the Southern Zonal Council, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is the Vice-Chairman. The Chief Ministers of the member states serve as the Vice-Chairman of the Council by rotation.

Among state Chief Ministers, Andhra's Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala's VD Satheeshan, and Tamil Nadu's Vijay are to attend the meeting, while Telangana, Karnataka, are likely to send Deputy Chief Ministers. Union Territories would be represented either by their Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, or Administrators.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Zonal Council has also constituted a standing committee at the level of Chief Secretaries. Issues proposed by the states are submitted for discussion before the Zonal Council's standing committee, and after deliberation there, the remaining issues are placed before the Zonal Council meeting for consideration.

The Zonal Councils function on the conviction that strong states build a strong nation, the principle of cooperative federalism. They provide a structured mechanism for dialogue and discussion on issues affecting two or more states or the Centre and the states, thereby serving as a platform to foster mutual cooperation.

Though the role of the Zonal Councils is advisory in nature, these Councils are said to have proved crucial in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation across various regions. With the cooperation of all State Governments, Central Ministries and Departments, a total of 69 meetings of the various Zonal Councils and their Standing Committees have been held in the last approximately 12 years.