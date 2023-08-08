South African Foreign Minister Pandor lauds India's important role in BRICS

In a resounding endorsement of India's pivotal role within the BRICS grouping, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has highlighted India's exceptional contributions to the group's collective influence.

Speaking with reporters virtually, Pandor acknowledged India's significance in terms of population, GDP, and its burgeoning economy, underscoring its integral position within the BRICS family.

"India's role is an extremely important role that India plays in the context of BRICS. So we regard India as extremely important for BRICS, hence, its presence in this very important global forum," stated Pandor, recognising the vast impact the nation has on the world stage.

"For us, India is a very important country of the south and continues to be a necessary and important part of the BRICS family, not just as a founding member, but because of the attributes and characteristics of economy, population, development, skills, understanding of progressive values, and world stage presence," she added, emphasising India's profound influence on key global indicators.

Addressing rumours surrounding Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attendance at the upcoming BRICS summit, Pandor dismissed the claims as baseless attempts to undermine the event.

"I did speak to various colleagues in government and outside and everybody was astounded at this rumor. I think someone who's trying to spoil our summit and create all sorts of stories that suggest that it won't be as successful," she said.

India has already announced that PM Modi will be attending the BRICS summit in South Africa later this month.

"The prime minister of India has never said he's not attending the summit," she affirmed, pointing to the talks between the Indian and South African leadership. Indian PM Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa have had a telephonic call last week after which it was announced that PM Modi will attend the BRICS summit.

"The phone call between Indian PM Modi and the President of South Africa had been in the planning for quite some time," clarified Pandor. She explained that the phone call was a part of their routine interactions, intended to discuss matters such as the Africa peace mission and other strategic collaborations.

Amidst debates over the potential expansion of the BRICS alliance, Minister Pandor shared insights into the deliberations among foreign ministers. While acknowledging both disagreements and agreements, she highlighted the consensus that all members have accepted the idea of expansion. However, the final decision lies with the leaders.

"We've had our very rich debate as foreign ministers and officials," stated Pandor, reaffirming the collaborative spirit of the discussions.

"I don't think it's right to single out Brazil or India," she added, dispelling any notions of hesitation among specific members. With a tone of optimism, Pandor expressed her anticipation of an imminent resolution.