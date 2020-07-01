Sopore terrorist attack: CRPF trooper, civilian killed in Jammu and Kashmir

One CRPF Head Constable and a civilian were killed while three other security personnel were injured following terrorist attack at a CRPF party at Sopore in North Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to details, terrorists fired on the CRPF party drawing an instant retaliation.

"One head constable succumbed to his injuries, three more are injured and stable," Inspector General, CRPF Rajesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

J&K: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan & a civilian lost their lives, & 3 CRPF personnel injured after terrorists fired upon a CRPF patrolling party in Sopore, today. According to CRPF, 2 of the injured CRPF jawans are critical.

The injured CRPF personnel have been rushed to the Army`s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

The area has been cordoned and an operation has been launched to nab the attackers.

This is the second attack on the CRPF in Sopore in the last three months. On April 18, terrorists fired at a CRPF party, killing three CRPF personnel.

(With inputs from agencies)