Sonia Gandhi to quit Congress President post, final decision at CWC meeting tomorrow: Reports

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday said that she does not want to carry out the responsibilities of party chief anymore.

Reports citing top party sources claimed that Sonia responded to the letter written to her by over 100 party colleagues, seeking an overhaul of the Congress organization. In her response, she reportedly said they should "get together and elect a new party chief".

Sonia Gandhi was appointed for a one-year interim period in August last year. The decision on her exit from the party's topmost position would reportedly be finalised at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting scheduled tomorrow.

Earlier, ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, different voices have emerged within the party with one section comprising sitting MPs and former ministers demanding collective leadership, while another group has sought the return of Rahul Gandhi to the helm.

While two dozen Congress leaders including some ex-ministers have written to party president Sonia Gandhi for an overhaul of the organizational structure and changes to the leadership, some leaders close to Rahul have also written to the CWC pressing for the Gandhi scion's return as chief.

The letter by former ministers and some MPs was believed to have been written a few weeks ago and sets the stage for a stormy CWC meeting where issues flagged by dissenters are expected to be discussed and debated.

These leaders have called for bringing changes in the organization by effecting reforms through decentralisation of power and empowerment of state units besides setting up of the Central Parliamentary Board, a body that existed in the party in the 1970s but was later wound up.

The letter in question has also stressed collective decision-making with the Gandhi family as its "integral part."

They have also called for the appointment of a full-time leadership which is active and which can be easily contacted by workers and leaders.

(With inputs from PTI)