Sonia Gandhi announces Congress's support to women's reservation bill, BJP calls it politicisation

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi declared her backing for the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian parliament) during the discussion on the proposed legislation advocating a 33 per cent quota for women in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Speaking as the Congress parliamentary party chief, she said, "On behalf of the Indian National Congress, I stand in support of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023."

What did her speech encompass?

She credited her late husband, Rajiv Gandhi, for his efforts in bringing about a constitutional amendment to determine women's representation in local body elections.

She recounted how this amendment was initially defeated in the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Indian parliament) but was eventually passed under the leadership of Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, resulting in the election of 15,00,000 women leaders across the nation in local bodies.

#WATCH | Women's Reservation Bill | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi says, "This is an emotional moment of my own life as well. For the first time, Constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election was brought by my life partner…

Additionally, she said that Rajiv Gandhi's vision remains only partially fulfilled and that its realisation lies in the passing of this bill.

Gandhi highlighted the patience and dedication of Indian women, urging the immediate implementation of the bill. While expressing the Congress party's support for the bill, she raised concerns about the prolonged wait of Indian women for political responsibilities and called into question the appropriateness of this delay.

She said that the Indian National Congress demands immediate implementation of the bill and also advocated for a caste census and provisions for the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC women.

She warned against any delay in the implementation of the women's reservation bill, stating that it would amount to gross injustice to Indian women.

BJP says Congress politicising the bill

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched an attack on Congress suggesting that party was squandering the opportunity to empower women by politicising the issue.

"I thought Sonia Gandhi would speak rising above political lines but she did not mention Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj who worked extensively for women's reservation", said Nishikant Dubey.

"The bill you brought was wrong and those who protested against it were Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj. This is BJP and PM Modi's bill," Dubey added.

The Lok Sabha is currently engaged in debating the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023,' which was introduced in the new Parliament building on Tuesday (September 20).