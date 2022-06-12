Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in New Delhi due to Covid-related issues, currently stable

Sonia Gandhi, the President of the Indian National Congress (INC), was admitted to a hospital for treatment on Sunday (June 12). Last week, she tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). She is receiving treatment in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the nation's capital, New Delhi, owing to post-Covid issues. She is currently stable.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital today owing to Covid related issues. She is stable and will be kept at the hospital for observation," Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

"We thank all the Congressmen & women as also all well wishers for their concern and good wishes," Surjewala added.

Earlier in the day, sources told news agencies that Sonia visited the hospital for a routine checkup and was being examined by doctors. However, it was not clear that she will be admitted.

The president of the Congress party tested positive for Covid infection on June 2. The report emerged a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

She was supposed to appear before the ED on June 8 but now it has been postponed as she has been asked to appear before it on June 23.

The ED has registered an FIR in a money-laundering case related to the National Herald-AJL case.

