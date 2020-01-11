Sonia accuses BJP of turning UP, Delhi into police states, seeks high-powered commission to probe anti-CAA protest incidents

Terming the Citizenship Amendment Act as "discriminatory and divisive law", Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP-led government of turning Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as "police states" and demanded setting up a comprehensive high-powered commission to probe incidents connected with the anti-CAA protests and justice to affected persons.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) here, Gandhi also accused Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "making provocative statements".

She said the Citizenship Amendment Act, which was passed "amidst strong protest" in the winter session of Parliament was a big issue before the party."

The CAA is a discriminatory and divisive law. The sinister purpose of the law is clear to every patriotic, tolerant and secular Indian, it is to divide the Indian people on religious lines.

Thousands of young men and women, especially students, have realized the grave harm the CAA implementation will cause," she said.

Gandhi said the young men and women have taken to the streets "braving the cold as well as the police brutalities" and the party was inspired by their struggle.

"I salute their courage, their abiding faith in the values of the Constitution of India, and their determination to defend and protect those values. We are inspired by their struggle," she said.