/Sonam Wangchuk-linked accounts under CBI scanner over financial irregularities amid Ladakh protests

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started looking into possible violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) by organisations linked to Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based educationist and climate activist. According to officials, irregularities were found in the accounts of the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and Wangchuk’s private company, Sheshyon Innovations Pvt Ltd (SIPL). The concerns mainly involve foreign contributions and fund transfers.

This comes shortly after violent protests in Leh over the demand for Ladakh’s statehood, in which four people were killed and many injured. The Union Home Ministry said that the clashes happened after “provocative speeches and statements” by Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike since Sep 10. He ended the strike following the violent protest.

What are the findings on HIAL?

According to some reports, the donations to HIAL have rapidly increased from ₹6 crore in 2023–24 to over ₹15 crore in 2024–25. HIAL is also said to have received over ₹1.5 crore in foreign funds without a valid FCRA licence. A transfer of around ₹6.5 crore from HIAL to Sheshyon Innovations has also been spotted during the investigation.

What are the issues with Sheshyon Innovations

Sheshyon Innovations, in which Wangchuk and his wife are directors, has reported a fall in profits in 2024-25 compared to the previous year. The company has maintained three accounts, in which two are undeclared, and reportedly received ₹6.5 crore from HIAL, including foreign funds. A new account opened by the Sheshyon in 2023 has raised suspicion of being used to excess funds without proper paperwork.

On getting foreign funds in personal accounts

Wangchuk is also said to have nine personal accounts, of which eight are not declared. Between 2018 and 2024, these accounts allegedly received foreign transfers worth ₹1.68 crore. Between 2021 and 2024, around ₹3.23 crore was reportedly sent abroad, raising possible concerns under money-laundering rules.

What are the regulatory concerns on this matter