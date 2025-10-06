/Sonam Wangchuk detention: Supreme Court issues notice to central government on plea filed by wife

The Supreme Court hearing jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo's petition challenging the arrest of her husband under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Leh and Laddakh, issued notice to Union Government, Ladakh administration and Jodhpur jail. A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria passed the orders in a brief hearing on Monday (Oct 6).

The matter is now slated for hearing on Tuesday (October 14).

Angmo in her appeal to the Supreme Court alleged that Wangchuk’s whereabouts are not know even a week after his arrest. She also said that no formal arrest papers have either been served to the family.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Further in the appeal she said that no clarity has been given by authorities about his condition and she has yet to meet him.

The petition terms Wangchuks arrest “illegal and unconstitutional" and demands his immediate release.

Wangchuk, known for his work advocating for climate action and education reform, was detained in Leh and is lodged in a jail in Jodhpur. His wife described the arrest as a “witch hunt” aimed at silencing his peaceful activism, which has spanned over four years.

Leh-Ladakh Protest