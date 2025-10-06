/Sonam Wangchuk detention: Supreme Court issues notice to central government on plea filed by wife

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria passed the orders in a brief hearing on Monday (Oct 6) on the plea of activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo.
The Supreme Court hearing jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo's petition challenging the arrest of her husband under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) following protests in Leh and Laddakh, issued notice to Union Government, Ladakh administration and Jodhpur jail. A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria passed the orders in a brief hearing on Monday (Oct 6).
The matter is now slated for hearing on Tuesday (October 14).
Angmo in her appeal to the Supreme Court alleged that Wangchuk’s whereabouts are not know even a week after his arrest. She also said that no formal arrest papers have either been served to the family.
Further in the appeal she said that no clarity has been given by authorities about his condition and she has yet to meet him.
The petition terms Wangchuks arrest “illegal and unconstitutional" and demands his immediate release.
Wangchuk, known for his work advocating for climate action and education reform, was detained in Leh and is lodged in a jail in Jodhpur. His wife described the arrest as a “witch hunt” aimed at silencing his peaceful activism, which has spanned over four years.
Leh-Ladakh Protest
At least four people were killed and more than 70 others were injured as violent protests erupted in Leh on Thursday (Sep 24), with protesters clashing with police forces. The protest that primarily started as a 15-day hunger strike on September 15 turned into a massive shutdown on Wednesday and Thursday. People took to the streets and blocked several major roads. During the course of the shutdown, protesters clashed with police forces, set the BJP headquarters ablaze, and pelted stones at security officials. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been a crucial part in organising these protests, called off the hunger strike and urged people to stop violence.