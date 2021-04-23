Some partners disappoint, others show solidarity when India gasps for oxygen

The biggest headline in India is oxygen shortage and it's serious as patients are being turned away from hospitals.

The government has banned the supply of oxygen for industrial purposes and this stock is now being diverted to hospitals.

Usually, India's healthcare facilities consume just 15 per cent of the country's oxygen supply, but during this second wave oxygen supply to healthcare facilities has gone up to nearly 90 per cent.

Reports say 7,500 metric tonnes of oxygen is being diverted for medical use.

But German Chancellor Angela Merkel sees this surge as an opportunity to kick an ally down.

Merkel was discussing the future of Europe today and she said Europe had not treated its pharma industry well.

Then, she pivoted to India, saying she's worried about how India's second wave will impact the delivery of "pharmaceutical products" to Germany.

Then she took a dig at India's status as a leading exporter of medical goods.

She said Europe had allowed India to become "such a large pharmaceutical producer".

"India has become a major pharmaceutical producer and we expect to honour its promises and if it can't we will have to rethink," Merkel said.

The German chancellor said "Europe will have to rethink," but here's something Europe should think about first.

In 2018, India exported 229 million dollars worth of pharmaceuticals to Germany.

When Europe became the global hotspot in the pandemic last year, it was India that shared life-saving medicines and supplies.

And now when India is fighting a crushing surge, the German chancellor wants New Delhi to think of Berlin first.

It is a perfect example of Western entitlement.

But, it's not just foreign partners who are letting India down, domestic politics is hurting the fight against the virus.

Today, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of 11 states.

The discussions were supposed to happen behind closed doors, but one leader broke protocol.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal decided to share his discussions with the prime minister with the press.

Kejriwal's statement was beamed by the media.

When Modi was made aware of this, he interrupted Kejriwal to object.

Politics is debilitating in the best of times and in a pandemic, it can be deadly.

The second wave is taking lives and India is going to need all the help it can get.

And there have been some offers of help.

French President Emmanuel Macron has sent this message through his ambassador in New Delhi.

"I want to send a message of solidarity to the Indian people, facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. France is with you in this struggle, which spares no one. We stand ready to provide our support," Macron said.

China's foreign ministry issued a statement today, saying: "The virus is a common enemy" and "China is willing to provide the necessary support and help".

The spokesperson didn't go into the specifics of China's offer and the Indian government hasn't issued any response.

They should think twice before accepting this offer.

Last year China offered supplies and the world was left complaining about faulty test kits and equipment.

We can't afford mistakes this time.