/'Some forces do not want peace in Punjab', says Sukhbir Badal on attack in Nanded

A day after being attacked by a Nihang with a kirpan, inside a gurdwara in the Mata Sahib Kaur area of Nanded, Maharashtra, Shiromani Akali Dal chief and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal broke his silence on the incident on Friday (Aug 14).

Speaking about the attack to reporters in the hospital he said that some people were trying to disturb peace in Punjab and vowed that he would not allow that to happen. He further said that he is "feeling perfect" and "is not afraid".

'Some forces do not want peace in Punjab'

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"I am feeling perfect. See a lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and in this country. They feel Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission," said the 64-year-old Akali Dal chief.

This is not the first time that Badal was attacked, two years ago an attempt to assassinate him was made while he was serving his penance at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

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“These forces which have been prevalent before, tried for a year back also, attempt on me, they have tried again. Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace, which as President of Akali Dal, I will never allow. Neither my father allowed it," he said from the hospital.

On August 13, Badal was attacked by a Nihang with a kirpan, inside a gurdwara in the Mata Sahib Kaur area of Nanded, Maharashtra. The incident took place around 11 am, shortly after Badal arrived in Nanded from Punjab. He was on a personal visit and had been provided Z-plus security as per the scheduled security arrangements.